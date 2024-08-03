Saturday, August 3, 2024
Football | HJK collapsed against the league jumbo – FC Lahti’s second win of the season

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2024
in World Europe
Football | HJK collapsed against the league jumbo – FC Lahti’s second win of the season
Lee Erwin’s goal was little consolation for HJK.

Football Helsinki Football Club, which leads the Veikkausliiga, collapsed on Saturday as a guest of league jumbo FC Lahti. FC Lahti beat HJK 2–1.

FHJK took the lead Lee Erwin with a full hit, but Michael López equalized in the first half. In the second half, López became the hero of the Lahti people and finished the winning goal. With the win, FC Lahti moved past EIF to second last.

The evening of Lahte residents was darkened by an 18-year-old Samuel Pasanen injury. He got Santeri Hostikan shot to the head early in the match and was carried off the field on a stretcher.

