Football | HJK claimed a jubilant away win against Slovenia and secured a place in the group stage of the Conference League

HJK defeated NK Maribor with a score of 2–0.

Football men’s Finnish champion HJK had a tasty 2–0 victory in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League, away from Slovenian NK Maribor on Thursday evening.

The club’s goals came in the second half David Browne and Bojan Radulović.

The match started with slight control by the hosts, but already in the sixth minute HJK longed for a penalty shot, when Santeri Hostikka went upside down near the end line. However, the defender’s contact was so light that the referee of the match saw no reason to blow the whistle.

At the ten minute mark, HJK had an excellent opportunity to take the lead, but Malik Abubakari shot over the goal from an open spot.

The hosts also had a few chances in the opening period, but with HJK’s goal Conor Hazard handled the situations without any major problems.

The tone of the first half was quite clear: Maribor controlled the ball, and HJK struck dangerously from counterattacks.

The hosts’ winger got the closest to the goal Ivan Brnicwho shot the ball over the bar a couple of minutes before the break.

The match the opening goal was seen right at the beginning of the second half. Browne passed his keeper on the right wing, played a wall pass with Hostika inside the penalty area and shot with his left foot into the back corner.

The net waved for the second time after more than an hour of play. HJK built the attack perfectly from the bottom to the defense. In the end, the ball was played to the left wing For Murilowho found substitute Radulović in front of the goal with his cross pass.

HJK certainly defended, and the team had chances to score additional goals, but thanks to a two-goal victory, it’s good to go home with a smile on your face.

The teams will meet for the second time on Thursday next week in Helsinki. The winner of the pair of matches continues to the final qualifying stage of the Europa League and at the same time secures a place in at least the group stage of the Conference League.