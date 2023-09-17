Monday, September 18, 2023
Football | HJK beat KuPS in the battle for the top of the National League – the championship celebrations were postponed

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in World Europe
KuPS has the next opportunity to secure the championship at the beginning of October.

Kuopio On Sunday, the ball club had the opportunity to secure the championship of the National Football League already three rounds before the end of the league season, but the championship celebrations were delayed after HJK grabbed a handsome 4–2 home victory from Kuopio.

HJK, who came second in the championship series, were effective in their goal positions and reduced KuPS’s league lead to six points. Played on European courts for several seasons Iina Salmi scored a wonderful 2–0 free kick at the end of the opening period.

KuPS narrowed it down twice in the second half, but Salme and the one at the top of the goal exchange Lotta Lindström full hits kept HJK firmly in the driver’s place.

HJK has been a difficult opponent for KuPS this season, as in May the Töölö team won the match in Kuopio 4–0. The teams will meet next on October 1 in the final match of the Finnish Cup.

KuPS has another chance to secure the league championship when it faces PK-35 Vantaa on October 4.

