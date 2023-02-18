Football | HJK beat Honga in the Liigacup – winger Ollila was effective

HJK has won all three league cup matches. FC Honka was left at the club’s feet on Saturday.

The betting league the reigning champion HJK leads the A group in the Liigacup with a clean game after three wins. On Saturday, HJK knocked down Bolt-arena in snowy conditions with goals from local rival Honga 4–0.

HJK striker who played on loan in Ilves last season Kai Meriluoto20, scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute Kevin Kouassivi-Benissanin of concentration. It was Meriluoto’s second goal in this season’s league cup.

Read more: HJK doubled the value of its team – one of the key factors is the Swedish poker genius

After half an hour, the midfielder was about to score HJK’s second goal Perparim Hetemaj and the left wing pack Tuomas Ollilla. Hetemaj distributed the ball from the center to the left wing, from which Ollila was able to give a button cross to the back post. HJK tip Bojan Radulovic definitely headed the ball into the goal.

In the 63rd minute, Ollila completed the Club’s third goal by shooting the ball into the back corner of Honga’s penalty area.

The club’s goal celebration did not end there, but after the exchange roulette, the 18-year-old Liam Moller managed to score a 4–0 goal in the 76th minute. Atom Tanaka deprived HJK of the ball, and the 16-year-old striker David Ezeh gave the assist to Möller.

Honka won only one of its five matches in the first group of the league cup, and it does not make it to the playoffs.