Football | HJK and SJK can get the head coaches they want with the cabinet game

The idea that the training program should be changed has been presented to Pallloliito from the Veikkausliiga. It could benefit HJK and SJK, who would be able to appoint the head coaches of their choice if they qualified for the Uefa Pro course.

The betting league power duo, CEO of HJK Aki Riihilahti and owner of SJK Raimo Sarajärvican correct the mistakes they made last fall with the cabinet game.

Last fall, HJK and SJK wanted coaches who did not have the necessary qualifications to lead their teams. During the winter, the board of the Veikkausliiga, to which Riihilahti and Sarajärvi belong, came up with the idea that Palloliitto could change its training program. It could accelerate the fact that HJK and SJK would be able to appoint the coaches originally planned for the positions as head coaches.

HJK announced in the fall that it had chosen a Spaniard as its new head coach Ferran Sibilan and SJK chose the coach of their academy team, a Scotsman, to be responsible for the draw Stevie Grieve. Both of them lacked the highest coaching qualification of the European football confederation Uefa, Uefa Pro, which is a prerequisite for the position of head coach according to the licensing rules of the Veikkausliiga.

HJK had to change the head coach in January Ossi Virranand SJK announced in January that their head coach is Toni Lehtinen. They were solutions dictated by necessity. According to the license rules, the clubs would have been threatened with sanctions if they had appointed coaches who do not have the required training as head coaches.

Now The board of the Veikkausliiga has come up with the idea that Palloliitto could change its training program so that the Uefa Pro coaching course would start already in the summer. According to sources familiar with the matter, there have also been discussions in the Palloliito about whether the start time of the course could be changed, and the general secretary of the Palloliito Marco Casagrande has also heard the opinion of the clubs about the idea.

Veikkausliiga chairman Kaarlo Kankunen according to the Uefa Pro matter was discussed in the board in the fall.

“The matter is now under consideration. We have a very strong consensus that the course should be organized annually. Now the preparation is about when it would be possible, and the Balloliitto will continue processing after that,” Kankkunen commented.

Veikkausliiga's competition committee has recently asked all league clubs whether they support starting Uefa Pro training courses every year instead of the current one every two years. One club did not pay.

Sports executive director of the Swedish Football Association Aki Hyryläinen says that the Balloliitto is waiting for the Veikkausliiga clubs' presentation on how to act in the matter.

“Uefa defines the boundary conditions. We listen to clubs in the Veikkausliiga, the National League and the First League, and then we make decisions. At the moment, the outlook is that the next course would start in December,” says Hyryläinen.

However, changing the timing, rhythm or content of the training is not only in the decision-making power of the Finnish Football Association.

Football Association information about the content of the course, the program and the candidates selected for the course must be submitted to Uefa for Uefa's approval. According to UEFA's regulations, the association organizing the training is entitled to organize the course once every two years, and the number of trainees is limited to twenty trainees per course.

Uefa can grant changes to the above-mentioned conditions with good reasons. Sweden, for example, has an exemption that allows ten coaches to start the Uefa Pro course of its football association every year.

If the starting date of the course were changed to start in the summer, it would be a problem that the trainees would have to start the training program in the middle of the busiest season.

Starting the course in the summer would not serve all clubs best. In this case, the clubs could face a situation where, for example, the head coach of a club promoted from the First League to the Veikkausliiga is a coach who lacks a Uefa Pro qualification, and the next opportunity to enter the course would not be until the following summer, when the club would not be able to keep him as the head coach.

It is by no means obvious that HJK's Sibila and SJK's Grieve will make it to the next Uefa Pro course. Candidates applying for the course are scored in the selection process. Coaches with head coaching experience in professional football have not always been able to get to the course on the first try.