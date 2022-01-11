Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Football HJK acquired Manuel Martic from Austria in midfield

January 11, 2022
The agreement between HJK and Martic will apply for the next time.

Football men’s Finnish champion Helsinki Football Club has acquired an Austrian Manuel Marticin. The agreement between HJK and Martic will apply for the next time.

Martic has played for the Austrian Bundesliga from 2016–17, followed by Rapid Wien and St. Pölten, known to HJK for their European games, where Martic played Roope Riskin as a companion.

In addition to the Bundesliga, he has played in the Hungarian main series for Mezőkövesd Zsóry FC in the 2020-21 season.

“I am happy to be able to represent the best and biggest club in Finland. HJK Helsinki is a big club, and everyone around Europe knows it, ”Martic, who is over 190 centimeters, said in a press release.

Recommended

