Football Hilander denied Ilves a point – KuPS’s Nissilä: The draw was disappointing

KuPS rose to share the top spot in the Veikkausliiga with HJK.

The lynx keeper Mika Hilander was almost unmissable in Monday’s only men’s football league fight. Hilander blocked many of the host team’s top places in KuPS when Ilves scored a point from Kuopio with a 1-1 result.

“It wasn’t a perfect game when KuPS scored one goal,” Hilander commented on the evening.

Hilander described the match as a fighting game. A lot of tough dueling was seen in the fierce and colorful match.

“We did well in them,” Hilander said.

Hilander got tough already in the first half when he picked up KuPS handsomely Lucas Rangelin and Urho Nissilän butts. In the second half, HilPS fought off KuPS Usman Salen, Petteri Pennasen and Rangel paint companies.

Ilves hit a 1-0 lead at the start of the second half when Naatan Skytta shot from far into the bottom corner of the ball. It took only a few minutes for the lynx’s lead before Nissilä cannoned to the top corner for KuPS from a 1-1 draw free kick.

“The draw was disappointing. We were able to create enough places that we should have won, ”Nissilä said.

The draw point raised KuPS to a draw with HJK leading the series, even though KuPS has a match played less.

Ilves retained his place in fifth place in the series.

The series continues on Thursday with the match KuPS – HIFK.