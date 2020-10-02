Football HIFK’s sports director slipped away from the power given to the referees because of Sakari Mattila’s ban: “This is against the athlete’s legal security”

Pekka Soini of the Football Association reminds that there is a strong principle in sports, according to which the decisions made by the referee on the field are final.

Football The wishes of Helsinki IFK, which plays in the Veikkausliiga Sakari Mattilan from getting to the next games evaporated on Thursday as smoke into the air. Mattila received a two-match ban from the situation at the end of the SJK game, which HIFK tried to overturn with his complaint. There was no change.

The Football Association said In the decision on the Mattila casethat ‘the ban on gambling may be lifted only if it is absolutely certain from the video or other material that the player in question has not committed an act for which a red or yellow card can be issued’.

The assessment will use video material and the judge’s statement. The referee of the match Petri Viljanen commented on the decision in a press release as follows.

“I whistled for a free kick for SJK. Mattila is the lowest of the players and pushes Murilo off his head using both hands. The hands hit the shoulder first and the other hand also hits Murilo in the upper body neck area. While on the ground, Mattila kicks Murilo into the upper back area. Murilo was left bleeding on the field after the events and I removed Mattila from the field due to violent behavior. ”

You can watch the situation from the video in the main picture of the story.

HIFK’s sports director Mika Lönnström was still outraged on Friday about the rules on which the decision was based. In his view, the rules currently mean that an appeal against a no-play judgment can only be obtained if the referee admits his own mistake.

“If the referee does not raise his hand as a sign of an error, then the referee will still make a decision even after the match. This is also against the legal security of the athlete. Then we talk about the referee’s own values ​​and various things that can influence the decision, ”says Lönnström.

According to Lönnström, HIFK intends to continue the investigation. He says that he also talked about the matter with the Finnish Sports Ethics Committee (Suek). Lönnström is also about the values ​​of the rule of law, not so much about a single situation on the ground.

“Of course, it’s annoying to make decisions that we don’t think are right. But the biggest annoyance is that the rules of the Football Association and the way it is handled are not in line with the values ​​of the rule of law, ”says Lönnström.

“We will find out, but more is that these will continue to happen. Do you want to change the rules so that the athletes have some kind of legal protection or do you want to keep the power of the referee even after the match whistle. It is a single sentence that has remained in the rules. According to it, it was done without considering anything else. ”

Lönnström says he needs changes to the system so that the referee’s power ends with the final whistle of the match. In addition, he needs more professionals and people outside the series to be involved in decision-making.

HIFK’s the Competition Executive Director of the Football Association who participated in the handling of the complaint Pekka Soini responds to Lönnström ‘s criticism by recalling the principle of sport, according to which the decisions made by a judge on the field are final.

“The principle is the same in all species, and the system starts from that. It is also a principle that has been very strongly observed and respected in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in CAS, as well as it is the starting point of our competition rules. Deviating from the principle is very exceptional, ”says Soini.

“In that case, it was considered that it was a question of Mattila’s offense and that the sanction imposed by the referee is an interpretation.”

Soini believes that the principle would come into a strange light if the interpretation of situations were to be shifted away from the judges.

HIFK will face Honga without Mattila in his home game on Friday night. HIFK will play another game that will be banned from play against KuPS in Kuopio next Thursday.