Football HIFK’s Portuguese goalkeeper rushed to the sauna after a chilling match: “I didn’t know my feet”

HIFK’s top acquisition Beto stood deep in the finish line when HIFK faced IFK Mariehamn.

HIFK – IFK Mariehamn 1–1 (1-0)

HIFK opened his points account in the Veikkausliiga by playing a 1-1 draw against IFK Mariehamn at home.

HIFK was responsible for the goal Eetu Purofor whom the hit was the first in the Veikkausliiga career.

Mariehamn Vahid Hambo suffered a special injury while scoring a match. Hambo kicks the ball away Daan Klinkenberg but hurt his nose in the same rush so badly that he had to change.

HIFK: n star goalie and winter top purchase Beto made his debut in front of a home audience. He spent a long time in the sauna after the match, as the cold weather in Helsinki made him completely upset.

“I didn’t feel my feet. Today was the coldest weather I’ve ever played. It’s hard to adjust to, but I can’t do anything else, ”the Portuguese said.

Despite zero, he couldn’t put extra socks on his feet in the match.

“Then my shoes wouldn’t fit on my feet.”

HIFK experienced moments of horror immediately a quarter after the game when Beto insulted himself. The veteran goalkeeper collided violently with Mariehamn Dén with and remained circling to the ground grimacing in pain.

Beto held his lower back, and his gait looked awkward as he returned to the game. For a while, it seemed as if the 39-year-old goalkeeper had been disturbed.

The concrete injury would have been the last thing HIFK would have missed after losing the head coach Bernardo Tavaresin after only one series round.

Portuguese however, was able to play and showed his level in a convincing way. He reset except Riku Sjöroosin passing also from close proximity to the Hambo butt.

Beto said he was bruised from Dén’s knee in the collision.

“This is part of the game. I have to sacrifice for my team and swallow the pain. ”

A quarter before the end of the match, Beto sat on the grass again with a knock. This time he held on to his ankles, and the maintenance troops went to take care of the veteran again.

HIFK: n the assistant coach on Saturday was in charge Pedro Henrique after the resignation of head coach Tavares on Monday for family reasons. The club is still looking for a replacement for Tavares.

HIFK and Keaton Isaksson received their long-awaited contract negotiations on Friday. The 27-year-old midfielder already represented the Helsinki club last season, but had to train for the winter without knowing the address for this season.

Isaksson fell ill in the winter and is not yet fully fit, so he was not seen in the match against Mariehamn.