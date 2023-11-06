Football | HIFK, which is in serious financial difficulties, is for sale

The goal is to sell HIFK for 1,300,000 euros.

Football HIFK, which ranked sixth in the first and is in serious financial difficulties, is being sold by MergersCorp, which handles corporate restructuring on the website.

Jalkapallo-IFK’s Asking Price on the website is 1,300,000 euros.

IFK said again at the end of October on its website that the continuation of the representative team’s activities is at stake.

The financial situation of HIFK Fotboll Ab has been very difficult for years. Jalkapallo-IFK has continued its current share issue several times, because the minimum target is not full.

Now the deadline is November 16. The goal is to collect 300,000 euros by then, or else, according to the club, it will not be possible to continue operations.

The share issue exceeded the 210,000 euro limit in September, but the number of new investments has been low since then.

In the sale notice HIFK’s long-term goals listed are extremely tough considering the club’s situation.

The goal is to win the Veikkausliiga and the Finnish Cup, build its own training center and become the country’s most followed football club and leading football brand.

In addition, the goal is to reach the Uefa Cup every year, which apparently means the European Football Association (Uefa) club team competitions.

The actual Uefa Cup changed to the Europa League more than a decade ago.

In addition, IFK dreams of an efficient player path from the under-16 team all the way to the representative team.

According to the sales announcement, new business opportunities will open up for IFK when the betting market moves from a monopoly to a license model in 2025 or 2026.