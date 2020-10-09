Football HIFK reported a corona infection from one of its employees but assured that the league team has not been exposed

Savon Sanomat: KuPS would have liked to postpone its home game against HIFK played on Thursday.

Football HIFK, who plays in the Veikkausliiga, said late on Thursday that one employee of the club was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

At the same time, HIFK denied suspicions that the league team had been exposed to the coronavirus.

“However, a thorough examination by infectious disease doctors (official physicians) has shown that the person in question has not exposed the HIFK team to the disease. A Covid-positive person has been in quarantine for about a week. In addition, office staff and the person’s close associates have been quarantined. One player has previously been quarantined for exposure and has not met the team since exposure, ”the club said. on its website.

According to Savon Sanomat KuPS would have liked to move his home game against HIFK played on Thursday, but the Helsinki club did not agree to the transfer.

KuPS won the match 3–2 on Thursday and topped the league.

“The Veikkausliiga currently has a very tight match schedule, and cases where the team or its players are actually exposed to the disease are likely to come in the future. We at HIFK have a strict protocol where the team stays separate from the rest of the club. However, we can’t stop the series because of every side suspicion, ”HIFK said on its website.