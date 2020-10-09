Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football HIFK reported a corona infection from one of its employees but assured that the league team has not been exposed

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Savon Sanomat: KuPS would have liked to postpone its home game against HIFK played on Thursday.

Football HIFK, who plays in the Veikkausliiga, said late on Thursday that one employee of the club was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

At the same time, HIFK denied suspicions that the league team had been exposed to the coronavirus.

“However, a thorough examination by infectious disease doctors (official physicians) has shown that the person in question has not exposed the HIFK team to the disease. A Covid-positive person has been in quarantine for about a week. In addition, office staff and the person’s close associates have been quarantined. One player has previously been quarantined for exposure and has not met the team since exposure, ”the club said. on its website.

According to Savon Sanomat KuPS would have liked to move his home game against HIFK played on Thursday, but the Helsinki club did not agree to the transfer.

KuPS won the match 3–2 on Thursday and topped the league.

“The Veikkausliiga currently has a very tight match schedule, and cases where the team or its players are actually exposed to the disease are likely to come in the future. We at HIFK have a strict protocol where the team stays separate from the rest of the club. However, we can’t stop the series because of every side suspicion, ”HIFK said on its website.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Gang rape of 7th class student in Dadri, accused with pressure of agreement with the help of leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In