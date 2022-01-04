Football HIFK recruited second-generation footballer Maximus Tainion: “He immediately understood the values ​​of the team and the right kind of fighting attitude”

Maximus Tainio is HIFK’s eighth contract player for the upcoming football season.

Football Helsinki IFK, which ranked fifth in the Veikkausliiga last season, has signed a one-year contract Maximus Tainion with.

Tainio, 20, moves to IFK from Valkeakoski Haka, where he played his father, a former top player Teemu Tainion in coaching.

“Maybe it’s easier for Max to have an outside coach,” Teemu Tainio said recently To Valkeakoski Sanomat.

Tainio He also played for Haka as a winger, but his own playground is in midfield.

Director of Sports at IFK Mika Lönnström describes in the club’s bulletin Tainio as a very versatile and versatile player with goals abroad.

“He immediately understood the values ​​of the team and the right kind of fighting attitude needed on the field,” Lönnström praises.

For central defense IFK said it had already acquired a Dutchman at the end of December Daan Klinkenberg, who previously represented Turku – based FC Inter for the 2019 season.

IFK has now announced eight contract players for the coming season. The new head coach of the team is Portuguese Bernardo Tavares.