Football HIFK protested against Sakari Mattila’s expulsion: “Legal murder against a player”

September 30, 2020
Mattila flew into the shower at the last moments of the SJK game.

Football Helsinki IFK, the sixth in the Veikkausliiga, has objected to the midfielder Sakari Mattilan from a two-match ban.

Mattila flew into the shower at the end of the SJK match from Monday’s unclear brawl with the hosts Henrique Murilon with. Mattila received a two-match ban from the situation, which HIFK is now seeking to lift. SJK won the match 3-2.

“According to the rules, a red card can no longer be revoked with a complaint after it has been issued, but it is possible to remove the bans caused by the removal from the field if there are no grounds for issuing the card,” the HIFK press release states.

“In our view, the referee has misunderstood the situation, and two bans on the situation are a completely unreasonable sanction and a legal assassination against a player.”

