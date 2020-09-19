Football HIFK melted into a bitter draw and was “immensely frustrated”

When the 3-0 goal failed, IFK Mariehamn fired two quick hits.

HIFK – IFK Mariehamn 2–2

Helsinki IFK bowed to a bitter draw in the football league against IFK Mariehamn. The home team lost their 2–0 lead on the Töölö artificial turf when the guests scored two goals in two minutes in the final moments.

“Frustration. The team was immensely frustrated in the booth after the match, ”said the HIFK coach Mike Keeney.

“You still have to remember that even one serial point is one serial point.”

HIFK’s the attack used the goals of the opening period well. Everything looked good while the defense kept the foreign companies in check at ease.

“We led 2–0. The third goal would have killed the game for us, broken the opponent mentally, but they narrowed it down to 1-2, and the rest went into battle, ”Keeney mused.

Vitinho fired 1–0 in the 10th minute. John Fagerström cleaned up close to 2-0 after 38 minutes.

Vitinho’s goalkeeper Sakari Tukiainen. As the target player, he dropped a high-concentration brass that loaded a 20-meter goal.

Karelian Fagerström easily scored his opening goal for the main series career Riku Selanderin from the input. The edge pack tightened at the end border Joel Mattsson and saw Fagerström alone in front of the goal.

IFK Mariehamn Riku Sjöroos lost the only goal spot in the guests ’opening season. He shot from 10 yards, but the goalkeeper Arnold Origi repulsed by throwing himself off the finish line.

In the 56th minute, Tukiaiai had a place for a 3-0 goal. He got a gift ball from opponents, misled by the goalkeeper Oscar Forsman but shot past.

IFK Mariehamn hit that when the extra paint didn’t taste good to HIFK. Top Gustaf Backaliden narrowed to 1-2 in the 77th minute, and tip Axle Pelvas leveled the score after 79 minutes.

“We didn’t change anything in our game during the break. We continued in the same style, but more carefully, ”said IFK Mariehamn midfielder Riku Sjöroos.

HIFK’s from midfield missing the ban suffered Moshtagh Yaghoubi and Jani Bäckman.

The draw held HIFK in the grip of the top six teams in the top five of the top five matches. The people of Helsinki are fifth in the series.

IFK Mariehamn Albion Ademi leads the league’s goal exchange with 12 hits. A Kosovo-born winger link flashed its running force on Saturday, but the goal was left undone.

IFK Mariehamn may find it difficult to keep Ademi in its ranks. He is a client of the same agent office as a recent national team player Ilmari Niskanen, who moved from KuPS to the German Third League during the week.

HIFK will meet KuPS in Kuopio on Wednesday. After that, the final straight starts in the regular season, during which HIFK plays in Four months in Töölö and meets SJK and FC Lahti in the away league.