HIFK’s scorer was Felipe “Pipe” Saez and HJK’s Jair.

HIFK applied for a 1–0 away victory from KTP when the Finnish men’s football cup spun from the league teams. HIFK’s goal in the freezing weather finished a quarter of an hour after playing Felipe “Pipe” Saez, who fired the ball into the back corner.

The home team FC Lahti and HJK ended up 1–1 in Mukkula Hall. Jasin-Amin Assehnoun took advantage of Daniel O’Shaughnessyn a pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let 67 minutes into the game.

75 minutes into the match Jair brought a low shot to HJK’s levels. It was the first goal of HJK’s new acquisition in the HJK shirt.

At the end of the game O’Shaughnessy and FC Lahti Loorents Hertsi flew into the shower: the situation was not seen by the streaming service of Ruudu viewers, as the broadcast was interrupted due to a technical fault at about 81 minutes of play.

KTP, HIFK, FC Lahti and HJK play in the A-block of the Cup.

In block B. home team Haka rolled IFK Mariehamn 3-0. Haka’s goals were scored in the opening half Antto Hilska, Hussein Mohamed and Maximus Tainio.

KuPS started its contract in block C with a 2–0 away win over Ilves. The goals of the people of Kuopio scored in the second half Diogo Tomas and Santeri Haarala.

The matches of the league teams AC Oulu – SJK and Honka – Inter will be played later this Saturday.

