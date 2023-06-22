Football | HIFK is badly short of money – debts will be converted into shares if the new share issue is successful

According to the CEO of HIFK Fotboll ab, the company needs another hundred thousand euros so that the continuation of operations is not jeopardized.

22.6. 16:36

From the betting league HIFK, which was relegated last season, is in dire financial straits. HIFK Fotboll ab, which manages Ykkönen’s team, has called an extraordinary general meeting for next Wednesday. The only business of the general meeting is the new share issue. This is the second share issue in a short period of time.

The board of HIFK Fotboll ab decided on the first share issue on June 9 based on the authorization received from the general meeting. In this first share issue, the company’s capital loans and other long-term debt are to be converted into shares. CEO of HIFK Fotboll ab Perttu Hillmanin according to this debt conversion, 1.3 million euros of loans and debts will be converted into shares. After that, the company would have a debt of 302,000 euros.

The above-mentioned debt conversion takes place on the condition that at least EUR 300,000 can be raised for the company in the new share issue.

According to Perttu Hillman, the company’s financial situation is, to say the least, worrying.

“From the financial statements, it can be seen that the loss has been accumulating for several years. Although this season has gone operationally according to plans, the debt burden of the previous ones has made the situation difficult,” he says.

of HIFK Fotboll AB the financial statements and the financial situation were evaluated for this article by the person who completed his master’s thesis on the financial statements of Liiga clubs Olli Lähdesmäkiwho works as EräViikinki’s marketing director.

“Just by looking at the result, you can see that the expenses have been significantly higher in relation to the turnover. In itself, it resembles the result of quite a few other sports companies,” says Lähdesmäki.

At the end of the last fiscal year, HIFK Fotboll ab had approximately EUR 1.6 million in debt. The amount of debts increased by half a million euros during the financial period of the last season. In the last fiscal year, the company’s turnover was 863,000 euros. At the same time, personnel costs were 991,000 euros. The company made a loss of 725,000 euros last fiscal year.

“Pretty much too few doubles have been sold with that cost structure to break even. At the end of the last fiscal year, there was 7,000 euros in cash. It doesn’t go very far. Of course, I don’t know what this year’s personnel costs are,” says Lähdesmäki

“It is quite a long way for the company to get to the plus side in its cash crisis. The fundamental problem they have is that the income is not big enough for what they perceive as expenses to be successful in the Veikkausliiga or Ykkös.”

Hillman’s according to HIFK Fotboll ab is trying to fix its financial situation with two things.

“In the longer term, in such a way that the shareholders who granted the largest capital loans have agreed to convert the capital loans into shares. It improves the company’s balance sheet. It creates opportunities to increase share capital.”

“In the short term, with this second share issue, we will improve the operating conditions so that we can play the season properly and can strive for athletic goals.”

According to Hillman, the company needs 100,000-150,000 euros in a few months so that the continuation of operations is not jeopardized. In addition, with these prospects, the company is forced to pay the coach the compensation set by the international football association Fifa For Fabrizio Piccareta breach of contract. It is an additional cost of around 100,000 euros.

“In our opinion, it has not been a breach of contract. We have not yet received the reasons for the decision. After evaluating them, we will make a decision about it. We will appeal the decision to the International Court of Appeal for Sport.”

Piccareta was going to be HIFK’s head coach last season, but HIFK ended up hiring him in the end Mixu Paatelainen as head coach. Piccareta demanded damages for breach of contract.

According to Hillman, the company may be threatened with bankruptcy if the goals of the share issue are not met.

“Then it is possible. I can’t say how close it is, but I can’t rule it out. Let’s put it this way, at the moment it’s not likely, but it’s possible.”

Number one the chairman of the license committee Petri Salminen according to HIFK, when the license was granted, there was a plan for reducing the debts and getting through this season.

“The plan was realistic. Interim information has been requested from some clubs, and HIFK is one of those clubs, so we have seen the implementation of the plans. Every two months they have had to provide information.”

“I think their situation is really worrying in the long term. Even if they get through this season, what will happen next season.”