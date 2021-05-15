Football HIFK fans sang an outrageous song from the cliffs when the stadium gates were closed to the public

HIFK supporters lit fireworks and bombs that aroused the whole of Töölö.

HIFK – Ilves 1–1

Helsinki At home, IFK played a 1–1 draw against Ilves in the third round of the Veikkausliiga. The people of Helsinki now have one win and two draws.

The match was played in front of five spectators at the Töölö football stadium, which draws 10,000 people. Empty stands are still a hot topic in football circles.

The Veikkausliiga wonders why almost no audience should be admitted to match events, when elsewhere in society, interest rate restrictions have already begun to be phased out.

On the morning of the match day, the Veikkausliiga wrote about the Prime Minister Sanna Marinille and the Minister of Basic Services To Krista Kiuru an open letter inviting them to watch a healthy football match in the locality of their choice.

The clubs offered to show how the arrangements for the game day would work in practice. Already last year, more than a hundred matches were held in front of the audience in the main football series, and no verified chain of infection was set in motion.

At least in the match between HIFK and Ilves, there were no ministers yet. During the initial heat, however, Marin said on Twitter that she would gladly accept the invitation.

Audience restrictions Therefore, HIFK’s Stadin Kingit had packed up to watch the match on the Töölö cliffs. Fifty loud fans kept loud noises accompanied by drums.

In addition to the familiar hymns, the group also performed a whole new verse on the rocks.

“Smell v *** u avi, avi avi! Smell v *** u avi, avi, avi! ”

Supporters also lit torches and bang bombs near the stadium, which roared in the rock with ear-splitting intensity. No one who spent the evening in the vicinity could have heard that HIFK was playing a home game.

As the red shirts scored, the goal went even further. When Sakari Tukiainen puski Jukka Halme 1 – 0 minutes into the match, the visitors’ central line of defense had to look on as Stadin Kingit dashed through, knocking home 3 – 0 for Töölö.

Just Tukiainen was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field. Fortunately, however, the stretcher carried by the medical team to the field was not needed.

58 minutes into the match, the referee signaled for a Ilves captain Tatu Miettunen leveled the match from the free kick after the situation. HIFK goalkeeper Markus Uusitalo blocked the ball in front of him and Miettunen snapped the ball from close range.

Eight minutes before the end of Ilves’ Colombian acquisition Jean Carlos Blanco was to strike a real dream paint on his heel. However, the shot shifted to the home team’s defenders.

HIFK coach Joaquín Gómez bounced off the edge of the field with a furious flat foot when the red shirts couldn’t get the places required to win in the final minutes.

Skilful game maker Moshtagh Yaghoubi was banned from Ilves after taking a red card in the second match of the season. At the time, Yaghoubi flew into the shower after showing hand signals to SJK supporters.

HIFK will play his next match next Sunday as a guest of AC Oulu. Ilves will host KuPS on the same weekend.

In the second match of Saturday night, SJK knocked down AC Oulu away 0-2.