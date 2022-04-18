Football HIFK collapsed in the home game before the new command and it seemed that Mixu Paatelainen was facing a huge construction site

Altin Zeqiri humiliated HIFK’s defense at the end of the match, and after a soaring goal, Macoumba Kandji still fired the final numbers.

HIFK – FC Lahti 0–3

In the Veikkausliiga The HIFK team is waiting for a new head coach Mixu Paatelainen take command this week. Monday’s home game FC Lahtea was HIFK’s team’s last screening for Paatelainen before the Haka match in Valkeakoski on Friday, and it became a collapse.

“I don’t remember the second match of my career with so many sheep,” HIFK said Sakari Mattila said.

While waiting for Paatela, the previous head coach Bernardo Tavaresin the Portuguese assistant coaches were responsible for coaching in the Lahti match.

Both HIFK and Lahti had draws and losses before the third match of the season. HIFK has never won Lahti at home in the Veikkausliiga, and the magic continues.

After the second episode had been played for seven minutes, Lahti’s edge pack Hysen Memolla gave the visitors the lead, as they clipped a delicate lob over the keeper, but the ball glanced harmlessly off the crossbar Chinedu Geoffrey pushed to the Lahti 1–0 lead.

65 minutes into the match, Geoffrey could have extended the lead, but his powerful free kick went just over the bar Betobut Geoffrey’s ranking hit the pole.

Ten minutes before the end of the actual game time, FC Lahti’s winger was seen Altin Zeqirin a stunning slalom that ended in a great finish. Zeqiri misled four red-shirt players at a time and finally placed the ball past Beton.

A couple of minutes later Macoumba Kandji got behind the defense and fired the final numbers 3-0.

At Paatelainen is facing a huge construction site at HIFK as it looks like the team is playing from its league this season. Mattila said he was excited about the change.

“I think he fits in with us like a nose to the head. He brings good leadership, and most of all, we get a coach on the training ground who joins us in Friday’s game, ”Mattila said.

“He’s a really demanding coach, and the team’s level of demand is growing. If you think of him as a person, he will surely inspire the viewers as well. ”

The team has a few profile players: goalkeeper Beto and a topper who played in the Dutch league Wilfried Kanonformer national team player Mattila and winger Macario Hing-Glover. Others are rather the etc. section.

The 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper Beto performed well in the opening season and at the beginning of the second period, and without Beton’s defensive skills, the home team’s loss figures could have been uglier.

Correction 18.4. at 21.05: It was said earlier in the story that HIFK has never won FC Lahti in the Veikkausliiga. HIFK has never beat FC Lahti at home.