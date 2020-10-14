Upgrade
Football “He’s a bow and arrow” – Neymar did a hat trick and overtook Ronaldo as the all-time goal scorer

Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
Neymar have scored 64 goals in the national team.

Brazilian national team star Neymar finished the hat trick when the team took a 4-2 win in the Peru World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old striker Paris Saint-Germain rose to second place in Brazil’s all-time national goal Ronaldon past. Neymar have scored 64 goals in the national team shirt when Ronaldo reached 62 in his career that ended in 2011.

Ronaldo scored in the 98th match, and Neymar played his 103rd match yesterday.

According to FIFA statistics from the International Football Association, the top of the goal exchange is legendary Pelé, who hit the national team 77 times.

Brazilian head coach of the national team Tite did not want to compare current and past stars with each other, but rose to praise Neymar.

“Neymar has unpredictability. He is both a bow and an arrow. He is a player who creates and decides situations. And he’s just getting better and maturing, ”Tite commented, according to news agency Reuters.

Neymar finished twice against Peru from a penalty kick and sealed the final scores with extra time for the match.

He aired his historic success by keeping nine fingers upright in honor of Ronaldo, who played number nine.

