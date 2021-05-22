Football Hertsi kept FC Lahti almost in the points budget, Honka suffered a loss again

FC Honka missed the goal in Lahti.

Football league after his first four matches, FC Lahti has faced the top four of the whole season. The points balance of the Lahti team, which plays at home for empty spectators, is six, when Honka resident Honka floated at the Ski Stadium on Saturday. Loorents Hertsin with a goal of 1–0.

“We were able to keep Honka away from the finish line [silmällä] the ball well for himself to finish. The dressing room board had seven points budgeted at this point, ”commented a coach who was happy with the balance of six points. Ilir Zeneli.

Hertsi, 28, who earned his salary as an outfield player, scored his previous league goal in 2017. He took the ball brilliantly into the national team. Jasin Assehnounin half, was a defender From Jonas Leva faster and placed the ball with the right foot on the outer edge past the goalkeeper Timothy Murrayn.

The last two seasons of Hertsi’s breeder Hertsi in Lahti were spent in Oulu, raising AC to the Oulu league level and studying at the School of Economics.

“It’s not worth mentioning that studying, the terms of football have been gone. I hope to finish my studies before the end of my football career,” Hertsi smiled.

“We have to think about whether our situation requires a change or whether small filings are enough to move forward,” Honga’s coach reflected. Vesa Vasara.