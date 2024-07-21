UEFA is considering punishing Morata and Rodri for their ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants during the Euro Cup celebrations, and France is outraged by what the Argentines chanted after winning the Copa America. Two absurdities.

Players are chosen to represent their country for their footballing abilities, not for their political prudence or discretion in their statements, but they are inevitably bearers of the country’s image.

Why did the Argentines go so wild against France? We thought that their natural phobia was directed at the English, because of the Falklands, but it turns out that not long ago Mbappé made some statements, perhaps misinterpreted when they were brought to the general public, disparaging the Copa América compared to the Euro Cup. He elevated the latter because of the quality of the competitors, while he tried to reduce the Copa América to a dispute between Brazil and Argentina. It was taken as an insult to all football in the subcontinent. They know that it is not easy to win it, nor is it easy to play it, as anyone who watches some of their games can see. To watch them all, you have to have very thick skin.

They beat each other mercilessly. At the World Cup they behave differently, but in South American football there is a culture of to be handsome (that’s what they say) and do not wrinkle that permeates the Copa Libertadores and the Copa América. Watching Uruguay-Colombia I wondered what would have happened to Mbappé in that match, wearing either of the two shirts. They fought like criminals. The referees consent, they have grown up in the same brutal culture, and not even out of humanitarian impulse does this hunt for boots in search of flesh and blood disgust them.

No, it is not easy to win the Copa America and the Argentines rubbed it in Mbappé’s face in the worst possible way, wallowing in homophobia and racism. The chant repeated an invention of a group of Argentine fans in Qatar, which had already been criticized, and the players decided to back it up. A verse as an example: “They play for France, but they come from Angola, how nice it is, they are going to run, it’s a joke.” cross-dressing (transvestites) like Mbappé. His old lady is Nigerian, his old man is Cameroonian, but his identity document says he is French.”

Julio Garro, the undersecretary of sports, had the good sense to ask Messi for a note of apology to France, and Milei, always in Beri’s style, dismissed him because “no government can tell him what to say to the National Team.”

The one who has had to apologize is Enzo Fernándezthe reckless spreader of the gaffe on Instagram, who is awaited by several French teammates at Chelsea. “Those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am very sorry,” he tweeted. But the club has initiated disciplinary proceedings, so Fernández can expect the stern looks of his teammates and a serious fine.

In Spain, and not on social media, but in a massive public event televised by the first national channel, Morata started to say ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’, which was immediately supported by Rodri, who plays in the United Kingdom. It seemed more naive than the Argentines’, but equally clumsy. The English did not give back the Falklands when Maradona vaccinated them doubly with his two most unforgettable goals, nor are they going to give us back Gibraltar now for a goal by Oyarzabal, and Morata and Rodri know that as well as we all do. But they got into that mess, creating an unnecessary offence for which they will be suspended for two games, given their history with UEFA.

(Only the brilliant humor of Fontanarrosa conceived something like this in his Area 18(In this game, a country in Central Africa plays for independence against the colonizing power in a match between the local team and a world team recruited by the colonizer. I highly recommend it.)

Good footballers, young and cheerful guys partying after huge successes. That’s what it boils down to. Instead of singing regional songs, as we did when we graduated from the old military service, the only joy I imagine comparable to that of winning such a title, they went out where they shouldn’t have.

In their games they represent their countries, in both cases without fault. Formed into a festival choir, they become a bunch of blockheads. In this case, it would be better not to take them too seriously, not to consider that their proclamations express the general feeling in their countries. They are just merry lads, messing around in happy company.

But how can we avoid offending the French and Gibraltarians? Who can convince them that what these boys shouted on such a special occasion differs greatly from the majority opinion in their respective countries?

