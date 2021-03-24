Football Here is the Opening of the Owls – HS will follow the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers moment by moment from 21.45

Finland starts the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Helsinki.

Finland the men’s national football team will start the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina today. HS is following the match starting at 21.45 in this story moment by moment.

Owls will leave the match a little surprisingly with a lineup with a credit captain Tim Sparv start with a swap bench. The captain’s ribbon is worn by a topper Paulus Arajuuri.

The finish line is Jesse Joronen, for Lukas Hradecky recovers from injury. In defense with Arajuure they play Joona Toivio and Jukka Raitala.

In the middle are Nicholas Hämäläinen, Joni Kauko, Glen Chamber, Robin Lod and Nikolai Alho.

At the head Teemu Pukin a couple applying for the opening goal of the qualifiers Onni Valakari.