Football | Here is the Huuhkaji’s route to the summer 2024 European Championships

Finland needs to beat both Wales and Poland or Estonia to qualify for the summer 2024 European football championships.

Football the actual qualifying phase of the summer 2024 European Championship ended this week. Finland ended up in third place in its own qualifying group and thus missed out on a place in the competition.

However, the whiners have one straw left. The team’s success in the Nations League, played before the EC qualifiers, was strong enough that Finland is participating in the EC further qualifiers, for which the teams were selected based on the Nations League.

On Thursday, the match pairs and charts for the further qualifiers were drawn. In the further qualifiers, the A, B and C paths are played first in the One-part further qualification semi-finals and between these winners a one-part further qualification final. The winner of each path’s final Earns a place at the European Championships in Germany.

In Finland before the draw, there was a chance to end up on the A or B path. The result was the A path.

Finland’s semi-final opponent was Wales, and the match will be played on March 21 in Wales. Poland and Estonia will meet in the second semi-final pair of the trail. If Finland makes it to the further qualifying final, the winner of that match will meet.

The path is the more difficult of the two options in advance.

Finland got the home advantage in the final, so if it makes it there, the match will be played in Helsinki. The winner of the final goes to the European Championships. The final will be played on March 26.