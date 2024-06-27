Football | Here is the follow-up program for the European Championship

Football|There is a two-day break in the EC tournament before the playoffs start.

Germany’s The preliminary groups of the European Championships have been played to a conclusion. After Wednesday night’s late games, it was found out which teams will continue to the playoff stage. The playoffs start on Saturday in Berlin and Dortmund.

The Netherlands, Georgia, Slovakia and Slovenia made it through the three groups. Hungary and Croatia were the ones who finished third in the groups.

Quarter-final matches

Saturday 29.6.

Switzerland – Italy (Berlin at 19:00)

Germany–Denmark (Dortmund at 22:00)

Sunday 30.6.

England–Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen at 19:00)

Spain-Georgia (Cologne at 22:00)

Monday 1.7.

France–Belgium (Düsseldorf at 19:00)

Portugal–Slovenia (Frankfurt at 22:00)

Tuesday 2.7.

Romania–Netherlands (Munich at 19:00)

Austria–Turkey (Leipzig at 22:00)