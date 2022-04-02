Football Here is Jekku-Thomas, whose “sixth sense” works in the grass but not in the equine sperm business

German football player Thomas Müller does not leave any football fan cold.

Velmu’s essence, fun updates on social media, and numerous sack paintings in front of the goal are topics of joy for Bayern Munich and German national team supporters, but for many opposing team supporters, Müller is disgusted number one.

“Encouraging Müller’s own, sacrificing for their own and committing to the game makes him what fans adore and opponents hate. But they only hate as an opponent: outside the game, Thomas is again everyone’s friend and buddy, Thomas Müller, ”says Bayern Munich, president of the Finnish Support Association. Sami Peasant.

About Müller it is often said that he has no special qualities and is not even particularly fast.

“Not so much looking like a top athlete and yet for years at the top level without major injuries,” the Peasant points out.

Looking at the prize cabinet, it can’t be a mere coincidence: the world championship in the German national team and two Champions League victories in Bayern Munich and an almost eternal tube in the German Bundesliga championships. In addition, Müller is almost always in the opening line-up.

The statistics also speak for themselves. For example, this season in the Bundesliga, Müller has scored seven goals in 26 matches and delivered almost incomprehensible 19 assists.

“If, for some reason, Müller is not in the starting line-up and is replaced on the pitch in the middle of the game, he will, by his own example, raise the team to a new flight. With one change, almost the entire field is changed, ”says Peasant.

What Müller makes an effective striker? It has been said that he is not going in the direction he could expect. Opponents have stated that Müller has almost like a sixth sense, meaning he instinctively senses things.

Müller himself hints at the idea that it would be an innate gift, not to mention supersensitivity.

“All of these [ominaisuuksia] can practice. People magnify this by explaining how a player who is not particularly physical, skilled, or a good deceiver is so effective”Müller said The Independent in an interview a year ago.

Robert Lewandowski (number 9) is Thomas Müller’s striker Bayern Munich.

Müller explains the thought process behind one run, that is, what he sees during the movement.

“There are a lot of signal situations in football. For example, the ball is on the left and the left winger is misleading, but there is no possibility of concentration. He passes the ball down, perhaps across the field to the defending midfielder or back to the left defender. Every opponent’s defender looks at the ball like a zombie, ”Müller estimates.

“Every number six [puolustava keskikenttäpelaaja] and the left defender must know that this ball is the best option for scoring. This kind of situation needs to be clarified with the team [etukäteen]. They need to know that there is a run coming in and that there is a feed [juoksuun] is an option. ”

Müller emphasizes that this may seem easy, but it is a question of the technical timing of the feed.

“The most important thing about good concentration is not trying to put it on someone’s head. It needs to be put in place because the attacker sometimes has more time than they think.“

Müller says that his run into empty spaces is not a rare insight but the result of repetition and patience.

“Maybe it’s my specialty to do so over and over and over again. These runs are dangerous for an opponent’s defense, but maybe not everyone is strong enough to make them 50 times. It may be that when you do it only 49 times, you don’t get the ball or lose the ball [puolustajalle]. ”

The peasant signs Müller’s view: “This tireless style exhausts the opponent, as Müller always plays himself free and playable. Pioneer Müller carries his team with his movement, example and encouragement. ”

Müller also notes that football is a game of several mistakes, especially in offense.

“So it’s more about logic than my innate talent.”

Müller has called himself a German word Raumdeuter (farm interpreter).

“It’s about instinct,” Müller told the Bundesliga website.

Own its chapter is the essence of Müller – or Jekku-Thomas, as the Peasant says.

“Benevolent little jerks and jokes on a conveyor belt. Not scandals in their own time, but funny updates on social media about dancing with horses or small competitions with or against other players, ”says Talonpoika.

Also on the field, Müller’s essence is mostly happy. He is the first player to have his hands up when the goal is scored for his own team. It doesn’t matter who scored the goal.

“His joy is genuine and sincere joy on behalf of the team.”

If Playing Müller evokes a wide range of emotions, and the same goes for his side business. Müller and his wife Lisa Trede is a horse farm whose business is the sale of horse semen.

Last February, one horse was injured.

“Our horse D’Avie slipped in the test company in preparation for the breeding season and collapsed on his side. It injured its hoof and needs complete rest for a few months, ”Müller said in a statement.

Spokesman for Peta, an animal rights organization Jana Hoger said The Independentin that injuries to the horse would have been avoidable.

“It’s awful that self-taught horse lovers force animals in their care to do unnatural sexual acts to benefit from them.”

