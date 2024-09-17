Football | Here is football’s new salary queen

Football|The salary differences in women’s and men’s football are strikingly large.

Spanish soccer star Fence Bonmati has signed a four-year contract extension with FC Barcelona.

The salary details of the contract were not released, but ESPN says, citing sources, that the deal will make Bonmat the world’s highest-paid female soccer player.

According to ESPN, for example, in the major leagues of North America and England, the highest paid players earn between 400,000 and 600,000 euros per year. Among the clubs in other countries, Barcelona and Lyon pay higher than average wages.

However, they clearly fall short of the earnings of male soccer players.

in Europe of playing men, for example Kylian Mbappé earns a net 15 million euros per year at Real Madrid. In addition to the salary, he also receives a signing bonus of 150 million euros from the club, which is spread over five years of the contract, says ESPN.

The wage kings of the English Premier League are, according to media reports, Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haalandwho earn about 20 million euros [n. 23,7 miljoonaa euroa] per year.

He plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldowhose annual salary is claimed to be up to 200 million euros.

Bonmati26, has played more than 250 matches for Barcelona. In the club, he has won, among other things, five Spanish league championships and three times the Champions League.

In the Spanish national team, he has reached the world championship in 2023. In the same year, he was awarded the Golden Ball, given to the world’s best footballer.

In 2023, he also received the award for the best player playing in Europe.

Bonmat’s previous contract in Barcelona would have expired next spring. Several top clubs were after the player.