Salary ranking of some coaches of Serie A

With Serie A paused for the long interlude of the World Cup and the Christmas holidays, we are drawing conclusions on the first part of the championship and preparing ourselves with training camps in Italy and abroad to restart directly in 2023. Meanwhile, who is at the helm of the teams from the top division, takes into account the results obtained. A very delicate role that of the technical commissioner, especially when things don’t go as hoped and the whole weight of the defeats rests on a single person. Weight which, however, in many cases is generously rewarded. Almost 50 million euros net, this is the total amount of the sum of salaries coaches Serie A, considering the top 10 in the standings on the basis of salary per season. Many take jobs comparable to those of football superstars, especially those playing in the top positions. Salary ranking coachesreported here in full, reveals the millionaire salaries of the coaches who sit on the most important benches in the Italian football league.

Here is a salary ranking of some coaches Serie A:

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI – JUVENTUS. At the helm of Juventus with a contract expiring in 2025, Massimiliano Allegri is placed in first position with a season salary of 7 million euros. A golden bench, which in the first part of the championship seemed to waver, but which now seems more solid in view of the restart in January. Back from the five championships obtained with the black and white shirt from 2014 to 2019, Allegri returned to the old lady’s bench with a top salary in 2021.

JOSÉ MOURINHO – ROME. The first position in the salary ranking coaches Serie A is shared by José Mourinho, who has been at the helm of Roma since 2021, with a contract that expires in 2024. The salary per season for the Portuguese coach is also 7 million euros. For the soccer superstar, that’s by no means a record. In fact, in his previous experiences in Italy and abroad he earned much more. For example, he received 12 million a year from Inter, 15 from Real Madrid, 14 from Chelsea and a good 17 million from Manchester United.

SIMONE INZAGHI – INTER. With 5 million per season and contract expiring in 2024, Simone Inzaghi is the youngest in the salary table coaches. With this compensation, the Nerazzurri management shows that they are satisfied with the coach’s work, who received an increase of 1 million compared to last season.

STEFANO PIOLI – AC MILAN. Landed in 2019 on the Milan bench to replace Marco Giampaolo following his sacking, Stefano Pioli should have guided Milan until the end of the championship. And instead he convinced all the skeptics, with his work culminating in the victory of the 2021/2022 championship, the first of his career. His successes have earned him the trust of the management and a new contract for the 2022/2023 season for 4 million, double that of the previous season.

MAURIZIO SARRI – LAZIO. After a less than excellent experience at Juventus, in 2021 Sarri lands on the Lazio bench. The contract renewed this year, expiring in 2025, allows him to bring home 3.5 million euros, an increase of 500,000 euros compared to that of the first year with the Biancocelesti.

GIAN PIERO GASPERINI – ATALANTA. Giampiero Gasperini has found his perfect dimension on the Atalanta bench, who takes home a salary of 3 and a half million euros, thanks to the renewal of his contract, signed this season, expiring in 2024. A clear increase compared to 2 million and 200 thousand euros from the previous season.

LUCIANO SPALLETTI – NAPLES. Given the results on the pitch, coach Luciano Spalletti’s 2,800,000 euros are well earned, with his contract expiring in 2023. A much lower salary than what he received on the Inter bench, but what can one imagine? will be the subject of discussion for the next renewal. IVAN JURIC – TURIN. The young coach receives 2 million euros a year from Turin, a salary double the salary he received last season on the Verona bench.

GABRIELE CIOFFI – HELLAS VERONA. Taking turns with Juric on the Verona bench, Gabriele Cioffi receives the same salary, equal to 2 million euros a year. The Florentine coach arrived after two seasons at Udinese and a salary quadrupled compared to the previous experience. The contract is valid until 2024.

