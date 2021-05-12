Football Helsinki Cup had to compromise on a disco but miraculously succeeded in the middle of a pandemic – now the junior tournament is going to repeat the same trick

The Helsinki Cup will have to compromise on, for example, the disco and the opening. But despite the coronavirus pandemic, the event is set to take place again this year.

Coronavirus pandemic During the period, the cancellation of events has become embarrassingly familiar in Finland.

Last summer, one event that brought together more than 16,000 people remained firmly on the calendar, despite the pandemic, and the same is happening again: the Helsinki Cup for junior footballers is also planned for the beginning of the summer, 12-17. July.

CEO of the Helsinki Cup Kirsi Kavanne says that this year ‘s arrangements will be implemented in the same way as last year. The registration of teams will end at the end of this week, and more teams are already coming than a year ago.

“The red thread is that hygiene and safety are not compromised. Everything necessary and a little on top is to be done. Last year there was great ambition that there will be no infections during the tournament, ”says Kavanne.

The organizers also succeeded in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. No infections associated with the Helsinki Cup came to light last year.

“We didn’t just want to do an event last year because of the event. Moving young people is a socially responsible act, and the partners have also considered the exercise of children important, as children and young people have been major victims of the coronavirus pandemic. ”

Helsinki The Cup does not require participants to take a corona test, but the recommendation is to stay sick at home. Efforts were made to reduce the encounters of non-playing teams during the tournament with the flexibility of schedules.

In order for it to succeed, there are about 90 fields in use in the Helsinki Cups during the pandemic years.

Kavanne says team coaches and team management last well understood the demands of behavior caused by a pandemic. It helped the arrangements for its part.

The fields are all over Helsinki and in Espoo’s Tapiola Sports Park. In the early stages of the tournament, up to 12 hours are played on each field.

“It takes about a month to make match programs. The experts on the tournament side have a big task in that, ”Kavanne says of the planning phase.

Next summer, one of the fields will be the Olympic Stadium, where Saturday’s finals will also be played. In May, the Helsinki Cup said that the games would return to the stadium, which had been renovated.

Fields in addition, more staff were needed during the pandemic year. There were about 400 people at work last year, including judges. The additional reinforcement caused by the corona pandemic was a few dozen.

One task for law enforcement officers was to count the number of audiences who entered the auditoriums of the fields due to restrictions. For example, on the final day at the Töölö ball field, the spectator limit was 500 spectators.

Tapiola Sports Park in Espoo had hygiene and safety instructions to avoid coronavirus infections on the opening day of the Helsinki Cup on 6 July 2020.­

“With only salaried employees involved, we were able to train employees on corona requirements. It helped.”

For spectators who fit in on the field, the exceptional circumstances of the tournament were reflected, for example, in the fact that they received handicrafts immediately after the gate.

Last year the teams came to the tournament mainly from Uusimaa. There was no accommodation for schools and only one hotel was in use. A large number of players stayed in their homes and traveled to the place, for example, by car.

No foreign teams arrived at all last year. This year, too, there will be at most entrants from Europe, if the coronavirus situation during the tournament allows it. So far, a few international teams have signed up.

With regard to cancellations, tournament organizers have made it flexible during the Crown Year to get teams out of the tournament.

“Last year, we decided that no deposit fees would be charged if teams did not dare to come and cancel. This year, the registration period has been extended. Normally, the deadline has been at the end of April, but now it is in mid-May, ”says Kavanne.

Helsinki Cup is an important event for the city as well. The city cooperates with the Helsinki Cup, and the parties also think about health safety together.

Head of the Helsinki brand unit Sanna Forsström says the city believes that the Helsinki Cup will be held this year as well. However, policies from the state affect the city’s solutions.

“Last year we were able to hold the Helsinki Cup, and now we are wiser when it comes to Korona issues. Things can be handled even better than a year ago. Of course, it depends on how the corona epidemic progresses. It is unfortunate that there is a shadow over all events at the moment, ”says Forsström.

Forsström says a state-level alignment to the summer events is expected this week. Helsinki will act accordingly. The Helsinki Cup largely utilizes fields owned by the city.

According to Forsström, at least until him, there have been no gravel sounds about plans to hold the Helsinki Cup.

“In general, Helsinki is of the opinion that children and young people need to get involved. The Helsinki Cup is really important for Helsinki. There is a strong green light for the tournament to take place, ”says Forsström.

“Last year’s experiences have been good. The Helsinki Cup was one pilot example of a health-safe event. ”

Normal list The Helsinki Cup experience has to be compromised not only for foreign guests but also for leisure activities outside the games.

This year’s plans do not include, for example, the opening event and the disco. Virtual events will be held during the race week.

The viewer number limits for the fields will be resolved later. What’s new is that the tournament is hosting a wider range of online matches of matches. Kavanne says tournament games will be broadcast from more than 70 courts via the online service so that home teams can follow the tournament without leaving home if they wish.

“The broadcast will be streamed from virtually every field where it is technically possible. Unfortunately, some of the fields are overshadowed, ”says Kavanne.