Football Helmers disappointed in heavy rain in Trnava – draw against Slovakia complicates second place

Finland would have needed a victory in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Slovakia – Finland 1–1

Finland the women’s national football team missed a 1-1 draw late on Friday night against Slovakia in the heavy rain in Trnava.

The result complicated Helmari’s journey to the second place in their World Cup qualifiers, ie to qualify for further qualifiers. The extra point raised Finland to seven points, ie equal points with Ireland, but Ireland has played one match less than Helmare.

Helmarit took the lead Tuija Hyyrysen with a great free kick in the sixth minute. Hyrysen’s side brace from the right hovered over the Slovakian finish Maria Korenčiován through the hands.

The Slovakian handicap shot from about 20 meters Martina Šurnovskáwith a shot of the right foot Anna Westerlundin the front sank Tinja-Riikka Korpela back in the 16th minute.

Finland will play their next match next Tuesday in Helsinki. Against the block throw bag Georgia, who have lost all five of their matches without scoring a goal. The scoreboard of this goal is 0-35.