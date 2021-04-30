Football Helmars in the same World Cup qualifying block as Sweden – head coach Anna Signeul finds the block challenging

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said his defenders respected every opponent in his block.

Challenging block. This is how the head coach of the Finnish women’s national football team, the Helmari, described it Anna Signeul May Day lottery draw.

Helmarit will qualify for the 2023 World Cup against Sweden, Ireland, Slovakia and Georgia. Qualifiers will begin in September.

“Ireland played well in the European Championship qualifiers. They did not lose very ugly to Germany, for example. Slovakia is a physical, always evil opponent. Georgia will be a challenging away match, ”Signeul evaluates block other teams on the Football Association website.

The hardest team in the block is Sweden, which won bronze in the previous World Championships in France in 2019.

Swedish Signeul said he was contradictory to the confrontation of his homeland.

“It’s fun to be in the same block. Hopefully we will get a lot of our fans for the match to be played in Sweden as well. Sweden is a really good team, like all first-place countries, ”Signeul said.

“Many of our players play in Damallsvenskan, so they know a lot of Swedish players. I think that’s in our best interest. ”

The block’s pre-favorite is not going to succumb to qualifying underestimating its challengers, Sweden’s head coach Peter Gerhardsson said on the website of the national football association.

“Of course, we respect all the opponents waiting for us in such qualifiers,” he said.

Slovakia is the most familiar to Swedish women among the teams in the block, as the country played in the European Championship qualifiers in the same block as Sweden.

Sweden advanced to the summer 2022 European Championships as the winner of their own group, just like Finland. Blue-yellows overthrew Slovakia at home 7-0 and in guests 6-0.

“The other three opponents in the qualifying round for the current national team, Finland, Ireland and Georgia, are the countries we are playing against for the first time,” Gerhardsson said.

The 2023 World Cup finals will be played in Australia and New Zealand. 32 teams will survive in the competition, which is eight more than in previous competitions.

Signeul believed that the team that won its European Championship qualifying block will continue its strong grip in the World Cup qualifiers as well.

“We also had a hard time in the European Championship qualifiers. We didn’t lose a match either and we only missed two goals, ”he recalled.

“It’s hard for us in this block to ignore, but I know the players and the whole team will do their best to advance to the World Cup.”

Finland has never played in the women’s World Cup final.

Helmarit was drawn to the qualifying block from the second basket. A goalkeeper from Slovakia raised from a four-wheeler Mária Korenčiová regretted his country’s poor luck in the draw.

“We have very fresh, even painful memories of Sweden,” Korenčiová said on the website of the national football association.

“Every team from the first draw would be difficult, but I really wouldn’t have wanted the Swedes,” the goalkeeper who was chosen as the best footballer in Slovakia last year continued.

Defender Diana Bartovičová was on the same lines with Korenčiová.

“Sweden was a shock. Unpleasant shock, ”said Bartovičová, acting captain of Slavia Prague.

Finland of the national team, the Slovak women had little to say on Friday.

“All I can think of is that Finland made it to the European Championship finals,” goalkeeper Korenčiová said.