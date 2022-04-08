Football Helmars in the face of a forced win: “We’re sure to create a few finish points, and there have to be clinical ones”

The Finnish women’s national football team must overthrow Slovakia on Friday in order for the dream of the World Cup to survive. The match starts at 21.30.

Finland the women’s national football team, Helmarit, will continue to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals, with Slovakia on Friday and Georgia at home next Tuesday in Helsinki.

Finland is facing forced wins, and a confident team will start the first stage of the double match.

“The team is in a really good mood, and there is no stress (from a forced win) in the group. Let’s rely on my own doing, ”an experienced defender Tuija Hyyrynen told BTI by phone.

Finland is in the second place qualifying for further qualifying in the qualifying block, which is held by Finland by a point difference to Finland.

Of the April qualifiers, Slovakia is clearly more challenging, with Georgia lagging so far behind.

“We keep zero in our own, and we will definitely create a few finish points, and they must have clinical ones,” Hyyrynen says of the recipe for maintaining the World Cup dreams on Friday.

Finland defeated Slovakia 2–1 at home in September. Now the opponent is both the same and different: Slovakia has an evolving group that stretched to a 1-1 draw in a away game against Ireland in November.

“Slovakia is indeed evolving all the time, and we respect them as an opponent. In the past, they may have relied only on their best players, but now there is more and more consistency on the team. And with that, they are a more difficult opponent,” Anna Signeul closely.

“It’s hard to score goals against them, and we have to beware of their counter-attacks and long-range shots. It’s important for us to keep them out of the fast-paced game, and in an attack again, we need to have speed and find breakpoints in their line, ”the head coach still anticipates.

Helmarit are head coach, according to head coach Signeul, there have been no injuries in the preparations, so the best team will reach an important qualifying game.

The starting point is also helped by the fact that the feel of the game is now beginning to be found in the national team players playing in Sweden as the season starts.

Hyyrys, 34, one of the national team’s long-standing credit players, has had enough games, as his Italian club Juventus will soon have his season package.

According to Hyyrysen’s calculations, there are already 38 matches behind the team, which is quite a number.

Hyyrynen and Juve also got to experience the European charm when the club reached the top eight in the Champions League for the first time.

The semi-finals started with a sensational victory over the French fears of Lyon, but the euro race ended in a meager goal loss.

“The semi-finals were not far away and it was annoying right after the game when I got caught up in such a small one. But now you can already see the whole – good European games from us, ”described the Finnish kit of Juventus, who is once again taking the Italian championship.

Hylysse’s playing time in the euro fields was reasonably short, but in the Italian series the responsibility has come. Hyyrynen’s contract with the Turin Society extends into the summer.

“I don’t know about the future yet, we still have to think about what I want (in the future),” Hyyrynen said.

Slovakia-Finland at 9.30 pm Yle Areena will show the match from 21.20 and Yle TV2 from 21.50.