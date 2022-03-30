Football Helmars face forced wins: “Six points of these extremely important”

Finland meets Slovak guests and Georgia at home.

30.3. 17:33

Finland the women’s national football team, Helmarit, will continue to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, when Slovakia will face away in April and Georgia at home in Helsinki. Finland needs to win the matches so that the World Cup dream does not escape.

Finland, which won two of its four matches and lost two, is third in the qualifying round. Ireland, which defeated Finland in Helsinki in October, is one point ahead.

Sweden, which has won all five matches, relies irresistibly to the group win and the World Cup place, but the second place leading to further qualifiers is in the division. The group’s final matches will be played in September, when Finland will face a decisive match between the Irish guests and Sweden at home.

“For the overall goal, it’s clear that six points from these April games are extremely important. We want to compete for the World Championship place, and at this stage we can’t afford to lose points, ”says Helmareid’s coaching director. Rosa Lappi-Seppälä said in a team announcement on Wednesday.

“However, everything is in their own hands.”

Away game Against Slovakia on April 8, Trnava is more vocal than the matches of April, with Georgia losing all four of their games with a 0-0 goal.

“Away games are always their own challenge, and Slovakia played well in the 1-1 away game in Ireland in November. In its February national match, it also beat Poland. Slovakia is a dangerous opposing team with skilled individuals, ”Lappi-Seppälä predicts.

“Georgia, on the other hand, is a bit more experienced (than in the autumn when Finland won 3–0 in Tbilisi). They defend with many players, it is important to us that the game does not get bogged down and go to force (try). ”

On Wednesday it was also reported that Helmarit will face the ex-world champion in Turku, Japan on June 27th. The match will prepare Finland for the European Championship finals in July, and in addition to Japan, there will be another opponent who will be confirmed later.

Tampere, on the other hand, was confirmed as the venue for the Swedish match to be played on September 6 in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.