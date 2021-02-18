Football Helmars are not frosted, Portugal prepares for “90 minutes of suffering”

Finland and Portugal will meet in the top match of the European Championship qualifiers on Friday in Helsinki.

“Keep think of it as 90 minutes of suffering to achieve a dream. ”

This is how the captain of the Portuguese women’s national team commented Cláudia Neto Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Finland Portuguese Federation website.

Neto refers to the circumstances of the match with suffering.

The top match of the European Championship qualifying group will be played on Friday in Helsinki at the Bolt Arena at 6.15 pm. The weather forecast promises 8-9 degree frost in the evening, which will feel 13-15 degree frost due to the wind.

Finland teams frost, on the other hand, don’t just take a moment. Team spokesman Eveliina Parikan according to the players have said they have remained very warm.

On Wednesday, the mercury sank below ten degrees Celsius, and toe warmers were in use, but otherwise the usual winter training equipment has been sufficient.

Defender Natalia Kuika had slightly more winter equipment.­

Football Association event function manager Ville Nylund says that the frost limit set by the European Football Association (UEFA) is -15 degrees. The effect of wind is not taken into account.

The condition of the field is checked on the day of the match at 10 am, and the air temperature is measured one hour before the start of the match.

“If it’s colder, the match delegate talks to the teams, and the teams can let them know if they want to move the game,” Nylund says.

“After all, the field is in great condition compared to the conditions. Portugal are training today, and the Finnish team was satisfied with yesterday’s situation. ”

“I don’t see any reason why the match couldn’t be played.”

Finland and Portugal are tied at the top of the qualifying round, but Finland is ahead thanks to a better goal difference.

With the victory, Finland would secure a place in the European Championships postponed until 2022 in England. In their last match, Finland will face block jumbo Cyprus on 23 February.