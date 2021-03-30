Football Helmarit, who has overcome the pressure of the European Championship qualifiers, is finally allowed to develop the game in peace – “These are valuable opportunities because we don’t have stress”

In September 2018, Austria was ten places ahead of Finland on Fifa’s world list. Head coach Anna Signeul wants to see Finland’s development now that the gap with Austria has been closed instead of five.

In February The Finnish women’s national football team, which won the European Championship finals, will return to the national team on April 11 against Austria. The party is celebrated, but the defender Tuija Hyyrysen According to the Finnish competition venue, the club team in Juventus did not miss.

“We really had our solution game before Italy. Our game helped them, so they reportedly celebrated it (Finland’s block win) harder than the result of their own game. They really lived along, and Linda Sällström Stara is here, ”Hyyrynen smiled at the national team’s remote information conference on Tuesday.

The Austria match at the Ritzing begins a two-stage process. Finland is preparing for the autumn World Cup qualifiers, the blocks of which will be drawn on 30 April. On the other hand, the gaze is already in the summer 2022 English European Championships.

“I think it’s a good thing that the qualifiers start before the European Championships. We need to get a lot of relevant games before the European Championships. The World Cup is the kind of dream we are aiming for, even though the European Championships come to mind, ”Hyyrynen said.

European Championship venue the confirmed group included 25 players, but 23 players have been named for the Austria match. Made a memorable “nose paint” against Scotland Amanda Rantanen is now a substitute. A pillar of defense Natalia Kuikka moved to the United States and is not involved for logistical reasons.

“Kuikka’s season in Portland begins on April 9th. We discussed that maybe it’s best for him to start the season there and take a seat on the team. Flights to Vienna would have been at least 18 hours, so this was a pretty natural decision, ”Finland’s head coach Anna Signeul justified.

Linköping is a new player Anna Koivunen. He replaces the goalkeeper in the trio Paula Myllyojan.

Finland played against Austria for the last time in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. In the first qualifiers led by Signeul, Finland suffered losses 0–2 and 1–4.

“It is important to see our development of how we last played against Austria. Our defensive game has been absolutely awesome, but now we are focusing specifically on developing offensive play. These are valuable opportunities because we don’t have the same stress as in qualifiers, ”Signeul said.

In the European Championship qualifiers, Finland gave up the ball relatively easily, especially against Scotland. According to Hyyrynen, developing a ball game is a challenge when there are months between common events.

“On a club team, it’s easier because we see every day and we have seven days a week to hone the patterns. We (Juventus) also describe the exercises, ”so you can go into even the smallest details every day.

“Of course, it’s also possible on the national team by analyzing the games played and discussing what we can do better and how to find clear roles. Of course, it is more challenging for the national team, but the few common days we have are taken advantage of, ”Hyyrynen reflected.