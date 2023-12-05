Football | Helmarit was tied in Slovakia – promotion was already certain

Finland had secured its promotion to the A-League even before the final match.

Finland the women’s national football team had won their first five games in the League of Nations, but in the final match there was a 2-2 away result against Slovakia. At the same time, Slovakia was the only opponent that managed to finish against Finland in the Nations League.

Helmarit had already secured its promotion to the A-League of the toughest countries in its previous match, where it crushed Romania 6-0 last week in Turku.

Finland got off to a great start in the match against Slovakia when Emmi Alanen shot the ball into the goal in the second minute of the game. However, Slovakia got into the game well and was on top for part of the opening half. The equalizer was seen at about half an hour, when Diana Lemesova shot the ball into the wigs of the net.

In the second half Maria Mikolajova shot Slovakia into the lead. Helmarit improved his playing in the second half and came even Jutta Rantala’s story with a handsome long shot, when the struggle was behind 70 minutes. At the end, both teams had great chances to score the winning goal, but the hits remained a dream.

Nations in the A level of the league, Helmarit basically faces tougher opponents than Slovakia.

The upcoming EC qualifiers will also be played in A–C leagues. The League of Nations determines in which league the team is in the European Championship qualifiers. The rise to the highest level gave the Helmarii at least a further qualification place for the European Championship, because even the worst teams in the A-league can get there.

The 16 best teams in Europe play in the A-League.

Slovakia finished third in the group. In second place was Croatia, which beat Romania 1-0 away from home on Tuesday.