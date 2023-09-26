Football | Helmarit took a narrow victory and continues in the Nations League with a clean record

Eveliina Summanen’s hit brought Finland the win over Romania.

Helmets i.e. the Finnish women’s national football team continued the Nations League victoriously, when Romania fell 1–0 in Bucharest. Finland scored the goal in the 17th minute Eveliina Summanen with a penalty kick.

Finland opened the league last Friday in Turku with a 4–0 win over Slovakia. Finland will next face Croatia in Helsinki on October 27.

Finland beat Romania easily 4–0 in the international match in February, and after Friday’s strong win over Slovakia, expectations were for a dominating performance in Bucharest as well.

Helmarit controlled the opening half pretty much to their heart’s content, but the finishing on the weak field was exhausted, except for Summanen’s sure goal.

In the second half, Romania got into the game, and in the 55th minute the equalizer was close: Elli Pikkujämsä however, saved Finland from a setback by parrying Brigitta Gődérin with a shot from the goal line.

“Important three points, we are happy that we won. The conditions weren’t the easiest, but we created enough scoring chances, we could have won more. It was a tough time, but it showed our mental edge that we were able to fight for the victory,” Summanen stated in a Yle TV interview.