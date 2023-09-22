Football | Helmarit roared to a convincing victory – “Everyone has found courage”

Sällström, Rantala and Kosola took Finland to the break with a three-goal lead, and Kosola sealed an overwhelming victory with his second goal.

Finland–Slovakia 4–0

Turku

Finland the first Nations League match against Slovakia in the history of the women’s national football team was a march of new players.

The opening episode was supposed to be almost complete Jutta Rantala show, when the Leicester City striker scored the opening goal and scored Finland’s second goal. When Finland went Katariina Kosola goal with a three-goal lead at the break, the game was practically over and patted.

In the second period, Kosola, who played as a left winger, scored yet another goal, which sealed Finland’s 4–0 victory.

Katariina Kosola and Jutta Rantala, who scored a total of three goals, celebrated in Turku.

Finland’s head coach Marko Saloranta said after the match that he had followed Kosola since he was 14 years old. Having coached Kosola in the girls national team, Saloranta knew what he would get from the speedy winger.

“He has also organized scoring opportunities in our games. He is a really remarkable player. I believe that his path will continue to even bigger leagues,” Saloranta said.

Kosola himself said that scoring goals is not an everyday thing for him.

“Of course it feels good to score goals. I received great passes for goals, and it was easy to score goals from them,” Kosola said.

“I have dreamed about this. It is a great honor to play in the national team. It’s easy to join this team. We have a good team spirit and a good mood.”

Nations in the league’s B-league, Finland is the early favorite in a group that also includes Slovakia, Romania and Croatia. Finland’s pre-favorite position can be seen in the picture of the game, but the team’s renewed game look and more versatile way of playing also produces more goal chances than before.

The current Helmarit team showed its danger in the very first minute, when Finland was able to break Slovakia’s defense line with five passes. Similar performances were seen throughout the opening period.

The opening goal came in the fifth minute, when 23-year-old striker Jutta Rantala gave a corner kick in front of the goal with his stick, and Linda Sällström headed in front of the goalkeeper for goal number 56 of his national team career. Sällström was offered even more scoring opportunities in the first quarter.

See also United States | The Attorney General appointed a special prosecutor to lead the Trump investigations - President Biden didn't know about it Linda Sällström (in the country) started the goal celebrations already in the fifth minute.

In the 23rd minute, the midfielder Olga Ahtinen released Ria Öling’s to the finish line. Öling shot the ball into the post, and Rantala was able to shoot the return ball into the empty goal from the other side of the goal.

“It was a pretty strong game from us. We kept the ball well and had some dangerous attacks. We were quite effective today,” Rantala said.

According to Rantala, the Finnish team is now more confident with the ball.

“We can keep the ball and we want to win games with Ball control. Everyone has found courage and self-confidence.”

Slovakia tested the Finnish goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpelaa with long shots as the opening period progressed and the game leveled out.

Just before the break, Helmarie’s defense easily overcame Slovakia’s fragmented high press with a few passes, and surprisingly, the left team Elli Pikkujämsä was able to advance in the middle of the field towards Slovakia’s retreating defensive line. Pikkujämsä passed to the left winger Kosola behind the defense line, and Kosola shot the ball into the goal.

Just before full time, Eveliina Summanen freed Katariina Kosola with a vertical pass to drive through, and Kosola did not fail in the open space.

The head coach Marko Saloranta said he was really satisfied with the first episode.

“We kept Slovakia in really few places. Overall, we were dangerous in the first period. In the second period, the tempo went away. We let them counterattack in vain. Maybe it’s human, but we need to react better to them.”

Helmarit will face Romania in their second match of the Nations League on Tuesday. The next home match is on October 27 at the Olympic Stadium.