Football | Helmarit prepares for the vital EC qualifying match: “Tough opponent”

Football|The goal stick of the women’s national football team enjoys the support of Finnish fans.

Finland the women’s national football team is preparing for the EC qualifying match against Norway to be played in Turku on Friday. A happy group arrived at the Turku football stadium on Wednesday, exuding calmness before the mega match.

The block situation is really tickling. The Netherlands is at the top of the qualifying group with seven points, Norway and Italy are on five points and Finland on four points. The two best teams in the group advance to the EC final tournament to be played next summer. After the Norway match, Finland will face Italy in the final game.

The head coach Marko Saloranta enjoys high-stakes matches.

“What awaits are the atmospheres. The team has performed well in home games, and we are looking for a continuation of that,” said Saloranta before Wednesday’s practice.

In the last exercises, you won’t be able to do big tricks, but different areas will be hobbled until the last one.

“On Tuesday we practiced defensive play and today (Wednesday) we practice attacking play. We need to get a little more quality in the final performances.”

Norway outnumbered Finland in the qualifying opening. The opponent does not scare Saloranta, but Norway’s strengths are well known.

“The top team is against us. Norway’s attacking game is convincing. We have to attack their defensive line.”

For now He has been Finland’s best scorer in the EC qualifiers Jutta Rantala with two hits. On Wednesday, Rantala, who represents the English club Leicester, was at the Turku football stadium, like the rest of the team, preparing for the Norway match.

“What is expected is the atmosphere. It’s nice to be able to play in front of the home crowd,” said Rantala.

Finland craves revenge against Norway, as the qualifying opening ended with a 4–0 victory for Norway.

“Norway is a tough opponent. A team with running power, and especially the wing forwards are good.”

On Friday, Helmarit is facing a classic “forced victory”. According to Rantala, Finland’s strength is in counter-attacking, but more determination is needed in one area in particular.

“The decisive passes must be made with better quality so that we can get into good scoring positions.”

Nearly 6,000 tickets had been sold for the match against Norway on Wednesday. The support of the home crowd is hugely important.

“It’s really cool that there is interest in women’s football in Finland. It was great to play in Tampere, and there will be a lot of people in the stands on Friday as well.”

Men’s the moments of decision are at hand in the European football championships. Rantala laughs when the talk turns to the men’s competition.

“You can’t ask such things when France fell. I was wearing a France shirt on Tuesday, but it didn’t help. I believe in Spain’s victory.”

Head coach Saloranta also follows the games closely.

“Since I was a little boy, I have supported Italy. Expectations were not high before the Games, as Italy did not have a goalscorer. The defense also failed badly.”

Returning to his hometown, Saloranta admits that he is bad at forgetting football in his spare time. One place in Turku calms a football player.

“When you go for a run on the banks of the Aura River, big problems easily seem a little smaller.”