Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Football | Helmarit is fighting for a spot in the European Championships – HS is following

July 16, 2024
The direct race place is no longer in Helmareit’s own hands.

Women’s the national football team Helmareit’s qualifying campaign culminates on Tuesday, when the team meets Italy in Bolzano. If Finland wins the match and Norway does not beat the Netherlands in the second final of the group played at the same time, Finland will go directly to the European Championships.

If Finland finishes third or fourth in the group, the battle for the European Championship place will continue in the further qualifiers.

Final round matches:

At 20:00 Italy – Finland

At 20:00 Norway – Holland

Group standings before the final round:

  1. Holland 8d

  2. Norway 6d

  3. Italy 6 days

  4. Finland 5 days

