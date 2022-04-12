Football Helmarit got the crushed victory from Georgia in the World Cup qualifiers, but a new goal was not set

Finland – Georgia 6–0

Finland the women’s national team was tasked with winning Georgia’s World Cup qualifiers as high as possible on Tuesday. The home crowd of less than 3,000 people saw a crushing victory at Töölö Football Stadium, but not the biggest victory in the history of the national team, which would have required a 9–0 victory.

“We played well, we could have scored more goals,” head coach Anna Signeul said.

The helmsmen were a pre-favorite of the match, but it was clear that only a crushing victory would guarantee a slightly better position in the battle with Ireland for second place in the block and further qualifying. Georgia had conceded a total of 26 goals in its previous two matches against Ireland and Sweden. Before Tuesday’s matches, the goal difference was +2 in Finland, +11 in Ireland and +25 in Sweden, which leads the block.

The Töölö football stadium saw a large number of young football fans from football clubs in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

In order to reach the place of further qualifiers, Finland may have to win its last two qualifying matches in the autumn: first an away match against Ireland and then a home match against Sweden.

“In the match against Slovakia, the goal was scored. It was really important that we scored six goals today, ”the defender said Emma Koivisto said.

Finland ran away in the opening period to lead the three goals Emmi Alasen, Eveliina Summasen and Adelina Engmanin with paints.

The start of the match was still a bit sticky for the offensive game, which could go some way to the peak of the little-used 3-5 game system. Finland did not get into the Georgian form well enough.

With 24 minutes played, the home side managed to get a 1 – 0 lead as Alanen flipped the ball in after a cross from the right Tuija Hyyrysen concentration.

Ten minutes later Sanni France was broken in the penalty area, and Summanen bounced the ball from the spot to the finish. Five minutes later, Engman grabbed the ball after a foul by the Georgian defender and took Finland to the 3–0 lead with his 11th A national team goal.

See also More information makes adults discover they live with autism Adelina Engman (7) scored Finland’s third goal.

Georgia match head coach Signeul had dared to score for the first goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela instead of 21 years old Katriina Talaslahti, who managed to make his A national team debut. An attacking star with a hind leg injury Linda Sällström was not in the lineup at all.

Instead of the familiar and safe 4–4–2 grouping, Finland used a 3–5–2 system against Georgia, in which Hyyrynen, Natalia Kuikka and Anna Auvinen formed a top three. The packs were Ria Öling and Koivisto. In the middle of the midfield started Olga Ahtinen, Summanen and Alanen. France and Engman started at the top.

The fourth goal came in from the right wing 54 minutes into the match Mariam Kalandadze guided the ball to his own goal.

At this point, it was obvious that the players of Signeul lowered the tempo and became more defensively oriented Jutta Rantala, Jenny-Julia Danielsson and Juliette Kemppi replaced France, Ahtinen and Öling. Ten minutes later, Engman was attacked Kaisa Collin.

Summanen neatly controlled the ball after a short corner, and knocked it on to 65 minutes into the game. Seven minutes later, Danielsson shot Finland into the 6-0 lead with a nice spiral shot.