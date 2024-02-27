Football | Helmarit ended their camp in Spain with a tournament win, the girls' EC dream crushed

The women's national team defeated Scotland in the final match in Spain. Portugal knocked out Finland's under-17 EC dreams.

Finland on Tuesday, the women's national football team ended their camp in Spain with a tournament victory in Murcia. Helmarit defeated Scotland in the final match after winning the penalty shootout 5–4.

He scored the decisive hit San Francisco. The actual playing time had ended 1–1.

In the opening half-time, Finland, which was against the wind, took the lead in the 21st minute, when I am Sevenius your kid Katariina Kosola concentration on the network.

Scotland equalized in the second half of Martha Thomas 1-1 after the free kick. Played his first game in the tournament Tinja-Riikka Korpela dropped by Erin Cuthbert free kick in front of him, and Thomas placed the ball in the net.

Helmarie's season continues in April, when the EC qualifiers for the final tournament to be played in Switzerland next year begin. The qualifying groups will be drawn next Tuesday.

Under The national team of 17-year-old girls, on the other hand, qualified from the EC final tournament of its age group. Finland lost 1–3 away to Portugal in the decisive EC play-off game.

He scored the winning goal in the 66th minute Matilda Nave. Carolina Simoes scored 3–1 from the penalty kick.

Portugal took the lead in the opening half Melanie Florentino on the finish line. Ten minutes later, Finland equalized 1–1 Yelena Todoshchenko.

The EC tournament for under-17s will be played in May in Sweden.