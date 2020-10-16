Football Helmarit continues the European Championship qualifiers with a good sense of the game – “It was a pity we didn’t play already in September”

The Finnish women’s national football team will continue the European Championship qualifiers after a break of almost a year. Essi Sainio returns to strengthen the already hard midfield of the national team.

Finland the women’s national football team will get into action for the first time since March, when it will face Scotland in the European Championship qualifiers on October 27 in Helsinki.

The previous European Championship qualifier was played last November, and the matches scheduled for the spring have always had to be postponed.

47 times wearing a national team shirt Essi Sainion, 34, there is an even longer time from the previous qualifying game.

“Last the national match is from 2017, but it was a practice match. I’m not quite sure, but I would bet that the previous competitive national match will take place in 2012, ”Sainio pondered at the national team’s remote briefing on Friday.

“Now the national team will probably see a more experienced and calm, hungry Essi for a few years,” HJK’s midfielder continued.

In addition to Sainio, only Åland United’s topper from the Finnish National League is involved Anna Westerlund and goalkeeper Anna Tamminen.

The body of the national team comes from the Swedish league, where as many as 11 players play. Umeå’s 20-year-old topper made his debut on the national team Eva Nyström.

“The Finnish and Swedish leagues have been played all summer, so the players have played a lot. It was a pity that we didn’t play already in September, because I think the players were already in a good mood at that time, ”Finland’s head coach Anna Signeul said.

Finland (10 points) leads Scotland (6) and Portugal (4), who played less before the two matches in their qualifiers. To keep the top of the block, destabilizing Scotland at home would be important, if not necessary.

Signeul coached Scotland from 2005 to 2017 before joining the Finnish pilot, so the opponent who started the qualifiers with a goal difference of 13–0 will not be surprised.

“They have their group of 25 players, of which I feel 24. I have been with them for 12 years, so I know the team very well. It’s a strong and skilled team that understands the game. They want to hold the ball and use their speed to benefit from changing situations, ”Signeul reiterated Scotland’s strengths.

Finnish women’s national team for the European Championship qualifiers against Scotland in Helsinki on October 27 (player, club, age, national matches / goals):

Tinja-Riikka Korpela Everton, 34, 93/0, Paula Myllyoja Bari Calcio Femminile, 36, 3/0, Anna Tamminen Åland United, 25, 6/0, Anna Westerlund Åland United, 31, 126/4, Natalia Kuikka Kopparbergs / Gothenburg FC, 24, 54/3, Anna Auvinen Inter Milano, 33, 17/0, Tuija Hyyrynen Juventus, 32, 108/2, Emma Koivisto Kopparbergs / Gothenburg FC, 26, 57/2, Elli Pikkujämsä Örebro, 20, 3 / 0, Eveliina Summanen Kristianstad, 22, 23/2, Adelina Engman Montpellier, 26, 68/7, Ria Öling Växjö, 26, 42/8, Olga Ahtinen Linköping, 23, 30/3, Emmi Alanen Växjö, 29, 79 / 19, Nora Heroum Brighton, 26, 75/1, Julia Tunturi Eskilstuna United, 24, 26/0, Iina Salm Valencia, 26, 12/1, Juliette Kemppi London City Lionesses, 26, 54/4, Kaisa Collin Eskilstuna United , 23, 23/4, Sanni Franssi Real Sociedad, 25, 41/2, Linda Sällström FC Paris Féminines, 22, 102/46, Jutta Rantala Kristianstad, 20, = 1/1, Jenny Danielsson AIK, 26, 26/6 , Eva Nyström Umeå IK, 20, 0/0, Essi Sainio HJK, 34, 47/3.