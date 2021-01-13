Football Helmarit aims to play an important Portuguese match at home in Töölö – Huuhkaji is promised four friendly matches this year in addition to the competitive game

According to Helmari head coach Anna Signeul, the Tali football hall could be an alternative venue for the Portuguese match.

Finland The head coaches of the national teams at the Football Association’s remote briefing on Wednesday Anna Signeul and Markku Kanerva shared their thoughts and plans for the coming spring.

The men’s national team, Huuhkajat, has survived the European Championships and will start the World Cup qualifiers at home in March. The women’s national team Helmarit will play their final two European Championship qualifiers in February. Finland will first meet Portugal on 19 February at home and on 23 February in Cyprus away.

“If we win Portugal, we will get to the races. We do not need to win over Cyprus. If we play a draw, we can still get into the tournament directly or as one of the best block runners-up. If we lose to Portugal, we still have a chance if we win Cyprus with a enough goal difference to be among the best in the top two, ”Anna Signeul said of the situation in the Helmars.

The situation is very good and the team will at least qualify for further qualifiers. This raises the question of whether it is possible for Finland to play its home game as planned at the Töölö football stadium.

“We hope the match is played, and hopefully warmer then so we can play.”

According to Signeul, the Tali football hall has been considered as an alternative venue if weather conditions prevented playing outdoors in Töölö.

“The beginning of the Tall Hall is perfect, though [hallin] other circumstances may be a problem. ”

Owls head coach Markku Kanerva said that the men’s national team is promised four friendly matches this year. The friendly match in March will be played after the World Cup qualifiers in the spring, there will be two matches in preparation for the European Championships and there will be one match in the autumn before the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Kanerva, Uefa has provided alternatives to these training matches mentioned above.

“Three of the four friendly opponents will be involved in the European Championships,” Kanerva said.

Kanerva’s work is hampered by travel restrictions caused by the corona pandemic.

“My habit has been to visit clubs and talk to players’ coaches. I hope I can do that part of the job. ”