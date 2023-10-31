Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Football | Helmari’s union continued in the Nations League – with a clean game at the top of the group

October 31, 2023
Finland has won all four of its Nations League matches without conceding a goal.

Finland continued its clean pace in the Women’s Nations League, when in the fourth match round of the competition’s B-League group, it defeated Croatia away 2–0. Finland scored the goals in Sibenik Eveliina Summanen during the first 12 minutes of the match.

Finland has won all four of its matches and has not conceded a goal. It is possible to secure the group win and promotion to the A-League in the next match against Romania at the end of November. Slovakia, who beat Romania on Tuesday, is five points away from Finland.

