Football | Helmarie’s winning streak was broken against Scotland

Elli Pikkujämsä scored Finland’s only goal.

Finland the women’s national football team’s winning streak of six matches was broken in the national match played in Tampere, when Scotland won away with goals 2–1.

Caroline Weir and Emma Watson took the guests to a 2–0 lead at a fast pace in a match played in rainy weather.

Finland’s reduction came in the 25th minute, when the defender Elli Pikkujämsä scored the first goal of his career in the A national team with a long shot.

In the second half, Helmarit controlled the game, but no additional goals were seen.

In September-December, Finland plays in the League B of the Nations League, where the group opponents are Slovakia, Romania and Croatia.