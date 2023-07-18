Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Helmarie’s winning streak was broken against Scotland

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Helmarie’s winning streak was broken against Scotland

Elli Pikkujämsä scored Finland’s only goal.

Finland the women’s national football team’s winning streak of six matches was broken in the national match played in Tampere, when Scotland won away with goals 2–1.

Caroline Weir and Emma Watson took the guests to a 2–0 lead at a fast pace in a match played in rainy weather.

Finland’s reduction came in the 25th minute, when the defender Elli Pikkujämsä scored the first goal of his career in the A national team with a long shot.

In the second half, Helmarit controlled the game, but no additional goals were seen.

In September-December, Finland plays in the League B of the Nations League, where the group opponents are Slovakia, Romania and Croatia.

#Football #Helmaries #winning #streak #broken #Scotland

See also  Healthcare Helsinki's dental care was already thought to be a glimmer of hope, but again it disappeared - The city is making an emergency decision on additional purchases from the private sector
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leap into the Rhine does not justify termination without notice

Leap into the Rhine does not justify termination without notice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result