Thursday, January 18, 2024
Football | Helmarie's key player is changing clubs

January 18, 2024
Football | Helmarie's key player is changing clubs

Natalia Kuikka moves to Chicago.

Finland credit defender of the women's national football team Natalia Kuikka has signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Red Stars of the women's professional NWSL league in North America, the club told on Thursday.

Kuikka, 28, played the last three seasons with the NWSL's Portland Thorns, where he won the 2022 league title.

Chicago finished last in the NWSL regular season last season. Kuikka says that he is looking forward to a “fantastic upcoming season”.

“What brought me to Chicago was the club's focus on rebuilding trust with the fans and also the overall culture of the club. I'm excited to be a part of this [seuran] new time”, Kuikka said on the club's website.

“Are very happy to welcome Natalia to Red Stars. We trust that his experience in Portland, the Swedish premier league and the Finnish national team will help us build a strong defensive line again”, Red Stars chairman Karen Leetzow beamed at the new acquisition.

