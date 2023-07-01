Football | Helmarie’s credit watcher Tinja-Riikka Korpela is moving to Italy

37-year-old Korpela’s new club is Italy’s reigning champion AS Roma.

Helmarien i.e. the trusted goalkeeper of the Finnish women’s national football team Tinja-Riikka Korpela continues his career in Italy. Korpela’s new club is AS Roma.

“I am very happy and proud of my contract with the reigning champions of Italy, the great and traditional AS Roma”, Korpela wrote on Saturday to his Twitter account.

The 37-year-old Korpela moves to the boot country from Tottenham Hotspur of the English women’s WSL league. Korpela managed to represent the London club for two seasons.

AS Roma said on their websitethat the Finnish coach’s contract with the club is valid until the end of June next year.

“I will do everything I can to help us succeed in all competitions, both in Italy and in the Euro arenas,” Korpela said on his new employer’s website.

AS Roma highlighted Korpela’s achievements in the major leagues of three countries, i.e. Finland, Norway and Germany.

“Tinja is an elegant and strong-natured goalkeeper with extensive experience in Europe’s best leagues and more than a hundred matches for the Finnish national team”, the club’s sports director Gianmarco Migliorati told.

According to Migliorati, the pride of the eternal city was looking for a goalkeeper of Korpela’s caliber to supplement its goalkeeping department.

“We are convinced that his recruitment is a good thing for us.”