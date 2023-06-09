Saturday, June 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Helmarien’s Tinja-Riikka Korpela left Tottenham: “We wish Tinni all the best”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Helmarien’s Tinja-Riikka Korpela left Tottenham: “We wish Tinni all the best”

Korpela represented the London club since June 2021.

Finland one of the mainstays of the women’s national football team Tinja-Riikka Korpela leaves his club team Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club announced the departure of the Finnish goalkeeper on their website. Korpela played for Tottenham since June 2021.

“It’s not easy to say goodbye, but we wish ‘Tinni’ all the best in the future,” the Tottenham boss Andy Rogers said and thanked the Finn for his good work for the team.

The 37-year-old mollar from Oulu has made a handsome career abroad. He has also played in England for Everton. In addition, gaming experience can also be found in Germany, Sweden and Norway. He has been the trusted goalkeeper of the Finnish national team for a long time.

#Football #Helmariens #TinjaRiikka #Korpela #left #Tottenham #Tinni

See also  Human Rights | The UN Human Rights Committee decided to appoint a rapporteur for Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Susep: insurance companies raise BRL 117.48 billion by April, up 8.7% over the same period in 2022

Susep: insurance companies raise BRL 117.48 billion by April, up 8.7% over the same period in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result