Football | Helmarien’s Tinja-Riikka Korpela left Tottenham: “We wish Tinni all the best”

Korpela represented the London club since June 2021.

9.6. 21:23

Finland one of the mainstays of the women’s national football team Tinja-Riikka Korpela leaves his club team Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club announced the departure of the Finnish goalkeeper on their website. Korpela played for Tottenham since June 2021.

“It’s not easy to say goodbye, but we wish ‘Tinni’ all the best in the future,” the Tottenham boss Andy Rogers said and thanked the Finn for his good work for the team.

The 37-year-old mollar from Oulu has made a handsome career abroad. He has also played in England for Everton. In addition, gaming experience can also be found in Germany, Sweden and Norway. He has been the trusted goalkeeper of the Finnish national team for a long time.