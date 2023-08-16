Football | Helmarien’s Olga Ahtinen is moving to Tottenham

Olga Ahtinen signed a two-year contract with Tottenham.

Finland a midfielder for the women’s national football team Olga Ahtinen is the newest Finnish player in the British women’s main series in the WSL.

Tottenham from London told on Wednesday that he signed a two-year contract with Ahtinen. Ahtinen comes to Tottenham from Swedish club Linköpings FC.

He also plays in Tottenham Eveliina Summanen and the same series in Liverpool Emma Koivisto. Tinja-Riikka Korpela played for Tottenham as recently as last season before moving to AS Roma this summer.

In the national team Ahtinen, 26, who has played 55 matches since 2017, describes on the club’s website that he has wanted to play in Britain for a long time.

“I give everything to football, so I’m really happy about this. The English league has really shown itself to be a high-level league, and I want to be part of this club’s journey.”