Football | Helmarien’s Jutta Rantala progressed from Satakunta’s keeper to the English league

The striker from Köyliö has become a part of the national team’s regular lineup over the past year.

Finnish women’s national football team Jutta Rantala has been steadily building his career step by step, but the striker’s last playing year has been an even steeper rise than previous seasons. Last summer, Rantala fulfilled his dream after moving from the Swedish Premier League to Leicester in the English Super League, and at the same time the attacker has become a regular player for the national team by Linda Sällström as the top pair.

“I had dreamed for a long time about being able to play in England. Then I could be quite proud of myself when that move became concrete,” Rantala said by phone from Croatia, where Helmarit will continue his work in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Rantala, who turns 24 next week, made his debut in the English league at the beginning of October in a wonderful way, when Leicester beat Bristol City 4–2. According to the match statistics, the substitute Rantala scored two goals and collected one pass in the match, but the attacker admits that he did not touch the ball in the first hit.

“In reality, I only scored one goal, they have marked the second goal incorrectly,” Rantala laughs.

“It was a shame that I didn’t get to start in that game, but the coach trusted me at halftime that I could change the game. Maybe that debut went a little better than expected.”

Rantala is from Köyliö, a small village of just over 2,000 inhabitants located in Satakunta, where there was no official football field during the player’s childhood. The attacker spent his junior year in the neighboring town of Euran Pallo, from where the road took him to NiceFutis in Pori at the age of 14 and from there to TPS.

Rantala, who spent more than 3.5 seasons in Kristianstad and Vittsjö of the Swedish league, got to know several different venues in the western neighbor. In Kristianstad, the Finn was often seen as a wing-back, in Vittsjø, on the other hand, as a winger, in the center position and, when necessary, also as a fullback.

“I developed quite comprehensively as a player in Sweden. The physical side took quite a big step there and playing in different venues brought a new perspective.”

Does that mean goals aren’t everything to you in football?

“No. Yes, I am a goal scorer in my own opinion and I like to play as high up on the field as possible. But I guess it’s a good thing that there are qualities to play in many different positions, and I’ve been successful in them,” Rantala describes.

The national team Consolidating a place in the starting line-up means a lot to Rantala. The forward had to watch every minute of Finland’s game from the bench in last year’s EC final tournament.

“A lot of work has been done for this. Yes, it’s cool that he has been able to play more minutes.”

Finland has won all three games in its group in the B division of the Nations League. On Tuesday evening, Finland meets Croatia for the second time in Sibenik, and the victory could possibly seal Helmarie’s group win and promotion to the A level.